Taco truck employee fatally shot during attempted robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – An employee at a taco truck was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in southeast Houston Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 8500 block of the Gulf Freeway at around 3:50 a.m.

According to HPD, the suspected shooter took off running in the area. That suspect is not yet in custody.

The Monroe exit on I-45 is currently closed due to the shooting.

Additional details on this shooting have not been released at this time.

