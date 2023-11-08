Shelter-in-place order, evacuations issued after large fire at chemical plant in Shepherd

A shelter-in-place order and evacuations were issued Wednesday following a large fire at a chemical plant in Shepherd, according to San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

SHEPHERD, Texas – A shelter-in-place order and evacuations were issued Wednesday following a large fire at a chemical plant in Shepherd, according to San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire erupted at Sound Resource Solutions, located at 731 Farm to Market 1127 in Shepherd.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the plant were told to shelter in place.

Any residents who wished to leave their homes were asked to go to the end of FM 1127 to Watson Road to Trinity River Ranch, where they will be escorted out. Residents will not be able to return once they leave.

US 59 was shut down near FM 1127 as well.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, traffic congestion was backed up into Montgomery County due to the road closure. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.