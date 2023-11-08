LIST: These schools are evacuating, sheltering in place as fire rages at Shepherd chemical plant

Campuses at numerous school districts are sheltering in place as a fire rages at a chemical plant in Shepherd.

Here is the status of the school districts in the area:

Goodrich ISD - evacuated to Onalaska ISD

Livingston ISD - sheltering in place

Leggett ISD - sheltering in place

Corrigan-Camden ISD - sheltering in place

Flames erupted Wednesday morning at Sound Resource Solutions and SoundRS Logistics, a plant located at 731 FM 1127, near FM 1127 and US 59.

According to the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management, one plant employee was injured in the fire.

Residents within one mile of the plant were told to shelter inside. Any residents who wish to leave their homes are asked to go to the end of FM 1127 to Watson Road to Trinity River Ranch, where they will be escorted out. Residents will not be able to return once they leave.

US 59 is shut down near FM 1127 due to a chemical plant fire. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, traffic is backing up all the way into Montgomery County due to the road closure. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

