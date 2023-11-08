Man receives wrong ballot while voting in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – Imagine studying your sample ballot to vote in the 2023 election only to be given a completely different ballot than expected. That is what happened to one Cypress man.

Dale Graham, 77, is a Vietnam veteran who lives in an unincorporated part of northwest Harris County near Cypress. Graham said he went to vote this morning at Bleyl Middle School. Once inside the booth, Graham said he realized he was given a City of Houston ballot.

Graham said when he reported the issue to the election judge at the polling location, officials did not help him. He was not allowed to vote for the people he wanted to vote for, such as those who were running for Cy-Fair Independent School District trustees. He told KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer he’s angry about the mishap.

“They told me I’d voted and that’s it,” Graham said. “‘You have a problem, you call the registrar’s office.’ I was not allowed to vote for the people I was supposed to be able to vote for.”

Spencer has been in contact with the Harris County Clerk’s Office. Before he called, the clerk’s office said they were unaware of the issue concerning Graham’s ballot, but said the man did exactly what he was supposed to, which was report the problem to the election judge at the polling location.

Spencer will have more updates on this story as they become available.

For results on election night, visit Click2Houston.com or bookmark this page.

