Voting guide 101: What voters need to know for the Nov. 7 Texas General Elections

HOUSTON – Texas voters will have a chance to cast their votes for the General Elections on Nov. 7 for several statewide and local seats.

The mayor’s race will be a big one for Houston.

Polls are open in Texas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.

You can check to make sure you are registered to vote in Texas here.

Photo identification is required to vote in person in all Texas elections. Here are the acceptable forms of ID:

If you are eligible to vote by mail and submitted your application by the Oct. 27 deadline, the ballot must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.

You can also call the Election Protection Hotline, 1-866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683), if you believe your right to vote is being unlawfully denied or impeded.

Under Texas law, people are not allowed to use wireless communications devices within 100 feet of voting stations. In addition, mechanical and electronic devices cannot be used to record sound or images within the same distance of the polls.

At polling locations, a person may not wear apparel that relates to a candidate, measure, or political party appearing on that election’s ballot. People violating the attire policy within 100 feet of the polling place entrance may be asked to remove or cover up the apparel before entering the building.

Voters needing assistance at the polls due to conditions laid out in Section 208 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA) can find information here.

Below are some of the races and candidates that voters will see on the Nov. 7 ballot.