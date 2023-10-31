‘Who wrote this?’ Houston voters find themselves confused over proposition language on ballots

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Investigates spoke to voters coming out of the polls in Harris and Fort Bend Counties on Monday and the overwhelming consensus from all is the confusion with some of the questions on the ballot.

“It’s very confusing,” said Ian Sysman in Sugar Land.

Meanwhile, just inside the loop in Houston, Joanne Landgrave was a bit more blunt. She shared with us exactly what she told her husband immediately after voting.

“I said, who wrote this?” she said.

Part of the confusion was the use of the Latin phrase, “ad valorem” which means “of value” according to State Senator Paul Bettencourt. Another aspect is how the language wasn’t as clear and concise as voters were expecting.

“They’re trying to confuse the voter because nothing is clear here,” said Bill Sysman.

Not to mention some of the votes that Fort Bend and Harris County residents are voting on have to do with propositions in Galveston and El Paso Counties.

KPRC 2 Political Analyst Ed Emmett says there is a reason for this and it’s simple.

“The Texas Constitution which was written well over a century ago makes everything you do in the State of Texas subject to the Texas constitution and so counties are arms of the state government. So if you’re going to do anything in the county you have to have statewide approval,” said Emmett.

As for the questions surrounding language and clarity, there are solutions for voters before arriving at the polls. One is to examine the explainer provided by the League of Women Voters on their site.

“Education around civil engagement, around elections has been a cornerstone of our organization,” said Katie Campbell-Shumway, the Executive Director for the League of Women Voters of Houston.

The long-term solution is one KPRC 2 Investigates highlighted on Friday during an interview with Bettencourt regarding clarity in proposition language on the ballot.

“Right, it should be written more entirely so people know what they are getting for their tax increase,” said Bettencourt.

The solution for Landgrave is simple, “Why can’t you just be cut and dry?”