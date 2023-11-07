85º
Join Insider

Local News

87K Harris County residents have already voted today

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Houston
I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

As of 1 p.m. on Election Day, over, 87,000 voters have cast their ballots in-person, according to the Harris County Clerk’s Office.

The polls will operate in Harris County until 7 p.m. tonight.

Voters in Houston are choosing candidates for mayor, City Council, controller, and Houston Independent School District trustees. Voters throughout the county are voting on 14 potential amendments to the state constitution.

Have you already voted today? Show us your ‘I Voted’ stickers!

For results on election night, visit Click2Houston.com or bookmark this page. KPRC 2+ will have live election night results. You can watch through the streaming device on your TV, on Click2Houston.com, or on the KPRC 2/Click2Houston news app.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter