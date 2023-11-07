87K Harris County residents have already voted today

(Morry Gash, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

As of 1 p.m. on Election Day, over, 87,000 voters have cast their ballots in-person, according to the Harris County Clerk’s Office.

The polls will operate in Harris County until 7 p.m. tonight.

Voters in Houston are choosing candidates for mayor, City Council, controller, and Houston Independent School District trustees. Voters throughout the county are voting on 14 potential amendments to the state constitution.

Election Day Check-In ☑️: As of Nov. 07, 2023, 12:00 PM, #HarrisCounty has recorded 71K+ total votes cast in-person, on Election Day for the Nov. 7, 2023 - Joint General & Special Elections. 🗳️✅ #harriscountyclerksoffice #harrisvotes pic.twitter.com/NGPJFQfHGs — Harris County Elections Department (@HarrisVotes) November 7, 2023

