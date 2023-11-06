FULL LIST: Texas General Election results for Nov. 7, 2023

The 2023 General and Special Election will be held on Nov. 7, 2023.

Voters who live within the city will cast their votes for Houston mayor candidates and for Houston City Council. Voters will also cast their votes for statewide and countywide propositions, county bond issues, school district props and trustees.

The polls in Texas will close at 7 p.m. central time on Nov. 7. Early vote totals will come in shortly after that time followed by election day votes. Final results will not be certified until mail-in ballots and provisional ballots have been reviewed and counted.

Track statewide and local vote totals for Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding counties in the dropdown menu below:

Texas General Election Results Find Race Results

