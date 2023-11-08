Ask 2: If I have a Houston address, why couldn’t I vote in the city’s mayoral race?

HOUSTON – Thousands of Houston-area residents were able to cast their votes in the 2023 Texas general election Tuesday.

KPRC 2 received many questions about this issue during our live phone bank held in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Houston. Voters reported they have a Houston mailing address and went to the polls expecting to vote for the next Houston mayor, but that race was not on their ballot.

Their questions echoed emails that we received from KPRC 2 viewers frustrated by the matter.

One voter said, “When did they change the ability to vote for Houston mayor based on water bills???? I have a Houston address but was not allowed to vote for mayor! Very unfair!”

In a news conference Tuesday night, KPRC 2 asked Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth to address voter concerns.

“A Houston postal address does not guarantee that a voter is within the legal boundaries of the city of Houston,” Hudspeth said.

Below is a map of Houston’s legal boundaries:

As of 9:45 p.m., Sen. John Whitmire was leading the Houston mayoral race with 43% of the vote and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee trailed behind with 37%.

