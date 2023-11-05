KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Chance, the pup who promises to sit for turkey

HOUSTON – Everybody deserves to be surrounded by family around the holidays. If you have some room in your home, you should consider adopting Chance.

He is a medium sized mixed breed pup, who is the ultimate family dog. He loves playing with people and kids.

Chance knows how to follow commands like sit, down and shake.

He is very loyal and would love to spend the holidays with you. He promises to sit for some turkey.

If you’re interested in welcoming Chance into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

