What does crime look like in Montgomery County?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – It appears that Montgomery County is in the spotlight a lot lately for crime happening within its borders. KPRC 2 Investigates is getting to the truth of the matter by pulling the statistics and allowing you to judge yourself.

We pulled the latest numbers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the truth is that crime hasn’t seen any mass drops or increases from 2021-2022.

Yes, there are small increases in crimes, but the data shows us the jump comes from thefts. Unfortunately, theft is something our team is seeing rise across Southwest Texas.

Law enforcement tells us you shouldn’t leave bags like bookbags or purses in your car or truck. More importantly, don’t leave a firearm in there because those thefts are adding to the numbers.

If you live in Conroe, there is some lighter news. Residents are seeing a drop in murders and thefts. According to the DPS, the city did see a rise in assaults, robberies, and rapes.

If you find yourself in one of those situations, know law enforcement takes these matters seriously. They want to remind folks to be aware of their surroundings, and if they need help, they work with nonprofits to keep them safe.