Authorities searching for suspect after 25-year-old man found shot to death in Porter

PORTER, Texas – Authorities in Montgomery County are looking for a suspect they believe shot and killed a 25-year-old man in the Porter area.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Wednesday to the 20100 block of Bitter Root Drive in reference to an assault with a firearm call.

When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Vyshawn Johnson of California lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation showed that Johnson was involved in an altercation with another man. Authorities believed the two knew each other. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot Johnson multiple times.

Authorities released surveillance photos of a possible suspect. A possible suspect vehicle was described as a grey Pontiac sedan with dark-tinted windows and a red Pontiac emblem on the hood.

Possible suspect vehicle (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize the suspect or know the whereabouts of the vehicle or who the occupants or owner is, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, option 3, or call 911. This suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspect or the vehicle, and call 911 if you see them.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case # 23A323581.