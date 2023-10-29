Suspect detained after woman stabbed to death at Conroe apartment complex

CONROE, Texas – A suspect was detained on Saturday after a woman was stabbed to death at an apartment complex in Conroe, Texas, the Conroe Police Department said.

KPRC 2 was at the scene earlier today.

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 15000 block of Mansions View Drive around 12:36 p.m. regarding a disturbance with weapons.

When officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Talat Jehan Khan with several stab wounds. She was located at a picnic table in a common area in the apartments.

Authorities were not able to revive her, and she died at the scene from her injuries.

The suspect was a man, who ran from the scene after the incident.

Witnesses later gave authorities a description of the suspect and where they thought he was headed.

Officers then set up a perimeter. They later found the man and detained him.

He is being interviewed by police, and his name has not been released.

The Conroe Police Department extended its condolences to the Khan family.

This case is still being investigated. No other information will be released by law enforcement officers at this time.