Leader in ExxonMobil charged with sexual assault in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An ExxonMobil senior vice president was arrested in Montgomery County.

David Scott, 49, faces a charge of sexual assault.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office jail roster, Scott was arrested on Thursday. His bond was set at $30,000. Records indicate he has since bonded out of jail.

It is unclear at this time what Scott is accused of doing, but the company confirmed his arrest Sunday.

ExxonMobil released a statement on Scott’s arrest.

“All EM employees, officers and directors are accountable for observing the highest standards of integrity and code of conduct in support of the Company’s business and otherwise. We are aware of the allegations and cannot comment on a personal matter; however, we can say that this individual will not continue work responsibilities as the investigation proceeds.”