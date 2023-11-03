Population in Fort Bend County is steadily increasing, but is crime rising too?

Fort Bend County is rapidly growing. Folks from all over the nation are moving there, and it’s becoming one of the most diverse counties in Texas.

With a booming population, safety is a big concern for families.

KPRC 2 Investigates sat down with Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan to talk about the crime trends his deputies are seeing.

“Most of the major crimes are going down at literally a seven percent homicide rate,” said Fagan.

The numbers from September 2022 through September 2023 also show rapes and burglaries dropped.

“Crimes that are committed like assault and crimes without using deadly weapons have gone up, and we can’t contribute to some of this because of COVID, or people being locked into, you know, in homes and things like that. We see a lot of family violence that’s going on, and also assault. We’re seeing them in schools and things like that. So, those types of crimes, yes, those numbers have ticked up,” he adds. “But I’m happy to say the violent crimes were using weapons, assaults using weapons like knives or guns have gone down.”

When we break down the numbers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Sugar Land saw a jump from 2021 to 2022 in crimes like theft and stolen cars.

We saw similar trends in Missouri City and Richmond where the sheriff’s office is located.

Sheriff Fagan said there is a surprising factor in the jump in crimes.

“The TikTok [challenges] like the Honda and Kia challenge, is a crazy challenge out there about stealing these cars, and that’s bringing our auto theft up because of the TicTok challenge. On these Tikok challenges about knock-outs, you run up to some individual and punch them without them knowing, these types of things. These kids need to know these are crimes. These are not just games when you do things like that. These are crimes that we will prosecute,” he said.

Juggings are something that worries the Sheriff. He’s asking all Texans to be mindful of their surroundings.

“Pay attention when you go to the bank. I prefer if you go inside instead of the drive-through,” said Fagan. “If you think someone is following you, make three quick right turns. If that car behind you makes those same three right turns, nine times out of ten, you’re being followed.”

Sheriff Fagan said if you’re being followed, don’t go to a well-lit area because you can get robbed there as well. Just head to the nearest law enforcement agency and call them to let them know why you’re on the way.