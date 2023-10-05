Thieves steal generator, power tools from Fort Bend County high school’s band hall

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Police Department said two unknown suspects stole a generator and power tools from a school band hall in the Richmond area.

According to the department, the theft happened at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Sunday at Foster High School located at 4400 FM 723.

Suspect vehicle in burglary (Lamar CISD Police Department)

The department said a black Chevrolet Tahoe displaying a stolen license plate drove into the parking lot and two unknown suspects stole the items from the band hall.

The first male suspect is described to be between 40 to 50 years with a brown and gray hair goatee. He was wearing an orange Bronco baseball cap, blue shirt, black shorts and slip on tennis shoes at the time of the crime. He also had several distinctive tattoos, including a Chevrolet symbol below his right knee, a cross shape on his left calf, and a tattoo of the State of Texas on his right calf.

The second suspect is described as an approximately 50-60-year-old man. He was wearing a Batman baseball cap, black shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of the crime. He also had a gray and black beard.

If you have any information on the suspects or the crime, you are asked to call the Lamar CISD Police Department at 832-223-3885.