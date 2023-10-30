58º
Man dead, woman injured after Fort Bend County shooting

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

(KPRC)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead and a woman has been taken to a hospital after a shooting in Fort Bend County Sunday.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the 8800 block of FM 1464 at about 7:20 p.m.

Authorities said a man was pronounced dead after the shooting. A woman was also transported to a hospital for injuries she received.

The sheriff’s office said information they have received leads them to believe this was a targeted shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and other details are limited at this time.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

