Man dead, woman injured after Fort Bend County shooting

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead and a woman has been taken to a hospital after a shooting in Fort Bend County Sunday.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the 8800 block of FM 1464 at about 7:20 p.m.

Authorities said a man was pronounced dead after the shooting. A woman was also transported to a hospital for injuries she received.

The sheriff’s office said information they have received leads them to believe this was a targeted shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and other details are limited at this time.