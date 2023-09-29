Deputy Diesel!? Shaq receives special honor from Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office

Mr. Shaq Diesel himself is making a mark in the Greater Houston area.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Mr. Shaq Diesel himself is making a mark in the Greater Houston area.

Earlier this week, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan presented Shaq with an honorary “special deputy” badge to recognize his continued support of law enforcement agencies in the community.

Fagan said Shaq has selflessly given to numerous associations to support Texas police officers in particular.

“If you guys ever need anything, you know where I’m at. From the kids to the schools to the troops. I’m always there,” Shaq said. “[I] appreciate you, sheriff, and I promise I won’t speed through your county.”

Shaq also recently opened his ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant in Richmond and in west Houston. The sheriff’s office credits the locations with helping to further Fort Bend County’s economic growth.

SEE ALSO: ‘Big Chicken is taking over Texas’: Shaquille O’Neal opens 2nd restaurant in Houston area

Talking to Shaquille O’Neal about his New Houston Restaurant

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal makes surprise stop at Trill Burgers