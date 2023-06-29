Talking to Shaquille O’Neal about his New Houston Restaurant

Houston Life’s Melanie Camp chats with Shaq about his new Houston ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant in the video above.

HOUSTON – Dr. Shaquille O’Neal celebrated the opening of his first ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant in Texas. The former NBA legend told Houston Life he picked Houston because he, “loves Houston, my kids live here...”

A mass of fans crowed the restaurant on Westheimer and South Gessner for a chance to snap a selfie with O’Neal who spent a few hours greeting fans and offering up free sandwiches.

“When we were young, chicken was the main meal we had three days of the week. So we have a variety of chicken sandwiches,” O’Neal said. The menu items all have significant ties to O’Neal’s life. From the Uncle Jerome, named after one of his mentors to The Big Aristotle, a sandwich named after a nickname the entrepreneur gave himself after winning the NBA MVP Award in 2000. The nickname was Inspired by the Aristotle quote which pretty much says that excellence is not a singular act but a habit.

Known to always be one to give back to the community, O’Neal said the restaurant will team up with local partners, like Blue origin, on initiatives that will inspire kids to use STEM to reach for the stars.

Big Chicken is located at 9630 Westheimer Rd Ste 1000, Houston, TX 77063

