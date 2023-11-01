Wife shot, killed by husband in apparent murder-suicide in Katy, HCSO says

KATY, Texas – Deputies are now investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a woman was found dead, believed to have been shot and killed by her husband at a Katy home on Halloween night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the deadly encounter took place in the 3150 block of Upland Spring Trace around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said when they arrived, they located the body of a 35-year-old woman outside of the residence.

HCSO Sgt. Pinkins said the woman had just arrived home from work when she was reportedly murdered.

Following the shooting, Pinkins said the man then forced his way into the home where he stabbed a 25-year-old female. At this time, it is unclear what the relationship is between the couple and that woman.

The woman who was stabbed was said to have been taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Additionally, investigators believe three children were inside the residence during the deadly shooting. It is unclear if those children belong to the woman who was killed.

After the shooting and the stabbing, the estranged husband reportedly fled the scene. He was later found dead with a self-inflicting gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation is now underway.

In an effort to help victims, KPRC 2 News created a series, “Breaking Free,” reporting on domestic-related violence and its horrific consequences. The series showcased various stories of survival, heartache, and some even ending in death, but each shared a list of free domestic violence resources on how to get help.Do you know someone in need of help? KPRC 2 released the following features in “Breaking Free.”

Help is also available immediately if you need it through the following numbers: