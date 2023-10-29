KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Casper, the friendly pup

HOUSTON – Casper would be the best companion for Halloween. Stop by and adopt him at the Houston Humane Society.

He is about 8 months old. He is a ghostly white color and is a medium sized mutt with adorable big ears.

Casper is very social and loves play time. He’s obedient and learns tricks easily.

He came from a cruelty situation, but he doesn’t let his past affect him, and he has a sweet personality and a long tail that is always excited.

If you’re interested in welcoming Casper into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

Click here to see more pets available for adoption.