Man accused of killing his supervisor in 2022 tries to escape from Harris Co. Jail

HOUSTON – The man accused of killing his supervisor last year is now facing new charges from behind bars.

In 2022, Montavius Wright was charged with murder in the death of his supervisor 48-year-old Doran Kelly. Both worked at Cedar Gate Technologies - a healthcare payment company located inside the Greenway Plaza.

Now, according to court documents, Wright has been charged with felony escape after trying to escape from the Harris County Jail this week.

“Defendant changed located and changed into civilian clothes on the secured side of JPC and waited by an exit door to escape. When someone went out the door, the Defendant attempted to escape but the door closed and locked before he was able to exit the building,” court documents state.

It’s not clear how Wright was able to access the civilian clothing. Deputies are still investigating the attempted escape.

Wright is currently in the Harris County Jail awaiting trial for the murder charge.