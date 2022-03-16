Employee arrested after shooting his supervisor to death inside Greenway Plaza office building, HPD says

HOUSTON – The man accused of shooting his supervisor to death at an office building in Greenway Plaza is now in custody, the Houston Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

HPD and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of an active shooter situation at a business located in the 3800 block of Cummins around 11:58 a.m.

Here's the latest information on the deadly office building shooting

Authorities said an employee shot his supervisor in the head while on the 10th floor of the office building. The supervisor was pronounced dead at the scene.

UPDATE: The victim is pronounced deceased by @houstonfire. No other injuries reported at this time.

Our SWAT team and officers are searching the building and area for the male suspect. This is not an active shooting incident scene at this time. 1/2 https://t.co/Xny8tlMQ0O pic.twitter.com/A89e3snaxY — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 16, 2022

According to police, several other employees were inside of the building during the shooting but no one else was injured.

Police said they believe the shooting may have been targeted since the suspect seemed to only target his supervisor.

The suspect, who was only described as a Black man in his 30s, was arrested hours later at a high-rise apartment complex located at 1625 Fannin Street.

Investigators said the suspect will possibly face murder and other charges.

WATCH: Exclusive video shows suspect accused of shooting supervisor being arrested

Aerials over Greenway Plaza deadly shooting (KPRC)

