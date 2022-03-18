Man accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at Greenway Plaza building appears in court

HOUSTON – A judge ruled the bond of a man accused of killing his supervisor would remain at $500,000.

Montavius Wright, 26, is charged with murder in the death of his supervisor Doran Kelly, 48. Both worked at Cedar Gate Technologies.

Wright stood before a judge Friday morning wearing an orange jumpsuit.

The prosecutor laid out the case against Wright, as two relatives sat inside the courtroom.

The defense attorney requested the judge reduce the bond, saying Wright can’t make the current bond.

Instead, at the request of the prosecutor, the judge decided to set another hearing to address Wright’s bond.

Prosecutors said Wright shot and killed Kelly on the 10th floor of a Greenway Plaza building on Wednesday.

Police are still working to determine a motive as they said Wright didn’t appear to have problems at work.