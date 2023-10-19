More suspects arrested in teen’s drive-by shooting death in west Houston

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two additional suspects who were arrested in the fatal shooting of a teen in west Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

Issac McGregor, 20, and Tony Washington, 24, are charged with capital murder in the 488th State District Court. They are accused in the death of 17-year-old Warren White. Another suspect, 18-year-old Summer Arieanna-Faith Ames, was also charged with capital murder earlier this month.

Summer Arieanna-Faith Ames, 18 (HPD)

Stafford Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at 11929 West Airport Blvd. at around 7 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found White on the ground with gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported him to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where he was reportedly pronounced dead.

Subsequent investigation by Stafford police officers determined the shooting occurred at 12600 Ashford Meadow Dr. and HPD homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

According to witnesses, an unknown suspect(s) in a gray, four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows fired shots into a vehicle that White was riding in and he was struck by the gunfire. After the shooting, acquaintances of White allegedly transported him to the West Airport Boulevard location, believing it was a hospital, however, it was an assisted living center. Paramedics then went to the scene and transported White to the hospital.

Police said further investigation identified Ames as one of the suspects in the shooting and she was subsequently charged and arrested on Oct. 4.

Investigators later identified McGregor and Washington as the two other suspects in the case. They were arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Harris County Jail.