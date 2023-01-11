17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds after mistakenly dropped off at assisted living facility in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a person down at 11929 West Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found the teenager on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Ashford Meadow Drive. A witness reported seeing an unknown suspect in a gray, four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows fire several shots into a vehicle that the teen was riding in.

After the shooting, investigators said the victim’s friends dropped him off at the Airport Blvd location, thinking it was a hospital. However, it was an assisted living center. Officers arrived and the teen was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.