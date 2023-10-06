Teen girl arrested in drive-by shooting where 17-year-old boy was killed in west Houston

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a teen girl in the fatal January shooting of a 17-year-old in west Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

The suspect, who police identified as 18-year-old Summer Arieanna-Faith Ames, has been arrested and is charged with capital murder. She is accused of killing Warren White.

Stafford Police Department officers responded to a person down call at 11929 West Airport Boulevard.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, paramedics found White on the ground with gunshot wounds. They transported him to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by Stafford police determined the shooting occurred at 12600 Ashford Meadow Drive and HPD homicide detectives initiated their own investigation.

According to witnesses, an unknown suspect(s) in a gray, four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows fired shots into the vehicle in which White was riding and he was struck by the gunfire. After the shooting, investigators said acquaintances of White transported him to the West Airport Boulevard location, believing it to be a hospital, however, it was found to be an assisted living center. Paramedics then responded to the scene and transported White to the hospital, HPD said.

Police said further investigation identified Ames as one of the suspects in the shooting. She was charged and arrested on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the identities of the additional suspects wanted in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.