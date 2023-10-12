73º
Woman found mauled to death by her Rottweiler at Tomball home

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after she was mauled by her dog this weekend in Tomball, Harris County Precinct 4 said.

It happened at a home located in the 8200 block of Calico Canyon Drive.

Authorities said the woman’s son couldn’t get in touch with her, so they decided to do a welfare check.

When deputies arrived at the woman’s home, they found her in the backyard. They discovered she had been mauled to death by her Rottweiler, Precinct 4 said.

According to a report from deputies, the dog was “put away.”

