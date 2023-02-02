Man mauled to death by dogs in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after police say he was mauled by two or three dogs in northwest Houston.

Officers responded to reports of an attack in the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive around 4:15 p.m.

Officers said the neighbor’s dogs somehow got through the fence and started attacking the victim’s dogs. When the man saw what was happening, officers said they believe he tried to intervene and was mauled by the dogs.

When officers arrived, they said a dog was feeding on the man and had to be shot.

North officers are at 5500 Sheraton Oaks investigating the death of an adult male. Initial indications are the male was bitten by dogs. 202 pic.twitter.com/OQcCJfMl8D — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 1, 2023

