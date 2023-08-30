77º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 men attacked by loose Pitbull in east Harris County; LifeFlight requested for injured victim

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pitbull attack, Animal attack
2 men attacked by loose Pitbull in east Harris County; LifeFlight requested for injured victim (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – An aggressive, loose pitbull has reportedly viciously attacked two men in east Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the situation took place in the 1100 block of north Battlebell Road in the Highlands area on Wednesday morning.

Initial details revealed that the two men were reportedly attacked and bitten by the dog. It is unclear how the encounter with the animal began.

One of the men suffered such horrendous injuries that he had to be transported to the hospital by LifeFlight.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Gonzalez said an HCSO Sergeant shot the aggressive dog.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter