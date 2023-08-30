2 men attacked by loose Pitbull in east Harris County; LifeFlight requested for injured victim

HOUSTON – An aggressive, loose pitbull has reportedly viciously attacked two men in east Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the situation took place in the 1100 block of north Battlebell Road in the Highlands area on Wednesday morning.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to the 1100 blk of N Battlebell. Preliminary: A loose pit bull attacked two adult males. Lifeflight has been requested for one of the victims. Upon arrival, a Sgt shot the aggressive dog. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/b5BlZ0Noki — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 30, 2023

Initial details revealed that the two men were reportedly attacked and bitten by the dog. It is unclear how the encounter with the animal began.

One of the men suffered such horrendous injuries that he had to be transported to the hospital by LifeFlight.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Gonzalez said an HCSO Sergeant shot the aggressive dog.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.