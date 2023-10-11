2 dogs shot in Katy area after attacking 3 people, including HCSO deputy

A sign is seen outside a free-standing emergency room in Houston in this undated file image.

KATY, Texas – A deputy and two others were injured Wednesday morning following a dog attack in the Katy area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported in the 3500 block of Doherty PI.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two dogs attacked two adults. Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where one was listed as critical.

A responding deputy shot both dogs, Gonzalez said. He added that a deputy was also taken to the hospital for a dog bite injury.

It is unknown if the dogs were strays or belonged to an owner. The breed of the dogs were not released at this time.