Dog attacks 77-year-old homeowner for nearly 7 minutes on the same day as another attack in SW Houston neighborhood

A homeowner in southwest Houston said he was viciously attacked last week by several dogs that live in his neighborhood. He tells KPRC 2 he’s not the only person that those dogs bit on that very same day.

Dan Jones said he was concerned for the safety of a female USPS mail carrier when he spotted three loose dogs roaming at the intersection of Bankside and Consuela Drive last Friday afternoon.

“I seen the pit bull down there, and I seen them running around the mail truck like, ‘Where she at, where she at,’” Jones recalled.

Jones said he walked toward the intersection when a neighbor told him to retreat.

“He said, ‘Run, run, run! They’re killers. They’re killers. They’re out.’ He said, ‘They’re gonna get you, man! Run!’” Jones said.

Jones said that’s when three pit bulls, an adult and two babies per Houston police, attacked him.

“When I seen the dog, he was at least about 10 feet [away from me],” Jones said. “He left the ground for my throat. I threw up my arm like this, and he grabbed my arm. I was trying to fight him off, and I went out into the street, and the other dog undercut me.”

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home shows the nearly seven-minute attack. It also shows a fire truck pulling up but no one running to the 77-year-old’s aide until the dogs dispersed.

“I asked them to help me. I said, ‘They’re tearing me apart! Y’all just gonna sit there in the car!?’” Jones said through tears.

Jones said he has bite marks all over his body and is unsure if he’ll be able to use one of his arms again because of the damage caused by the dogs.

A different video captured that same day shows a male mailman standing on top of a silver car after being bitten by the group of dogs surrounding him. A truck pulls up and the mailman gets on the bed and escapes.

A spokesperson for USPS provided the following statement:

“The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority. Nationally, USPS reported there were 5304 dog bites/incidents in calendar year 2022, of that 57 dog bite incidents occurred in Houston, TX. If a letter carrier feels threatened by a vicious dog or if a dog is running loose, the owner may be asked to pick up the mail at the Post Office until the carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. If the dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner’s neighbors may be asked to pick up their mail at the Post Office as well. We consider this action on a case-by-case, house-by-house basis. A letter will be sent to impacted customers indicating the resumption of service. The reality is any dog can bite and postal management must take immediate action when there is any threat to our employees.”

Victor Bonner, Jones’ attorney said BARC should put the dogs down.

“I think that steps need to be taken to get rid of these wild animals. That’s what they are,” Bonner said.

BARC, the animal shelter for the City of Houston, told KPRC the owner was issued a failure to surrender citation. BARC said the dogs are now in their custody and are scheduled to be euthanized after being tested for rabies.