KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Anderson, the pup who is a rockstar

Anderson is looking for a welcoming home!

HOUSTON – Head on over to the Houston Humane Society to meet Anderson.

He is a 4-year-old Huskie with a sweet personality. Anderson can be shy at first, but he is a social butterfly once he gets comfortable.

He is great with other dogs and is ready to be your new best friend.

Anderson has beautiful fur, kind grey eyes, and he is a rockstar. He has been at the shelter for about 120 days and his adoption fee is only $25.

If you’re interested in welcoming Anderson into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Pet Project Follow-up: Charlotte

Charlotte finally went home! (Houston Humane Society)

Charlotte finally went home! Her adopters found her through KPRC. They fell in love when they first laid eyes on her.