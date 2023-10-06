Missing Liberty County woman’s signature allegedly forged before her disappearance

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A missing 57-year-old Liberty County woman’s family filed a petition to get her home back from the man accused of killing her.

Grandmother Sheryll Siddall’s family is still fighting for answers nearly a month after she vanished.

“Our family is really good about coming together,” said Siddall’s niece, Amanda Turner.

Siddall’s family is coming together again with a petition. They claim Siddall’s accused killer, Donald Hassler, is unlawfully trying to take her property.

Crews searched far and wide for Sidall who was last seen Sept. 12. A relative found Hassler was living inside her Horseshoe Lake Estates home. Detectives said Hassler claimed Siddal was selling him the house. Blood stains and guns were found inside Siddell’s home after she disappeared.

Documents from June show a signed warranty deed and power of attorney. Records show that Sidall’s family is accusing Hassler of forging Siddall’s signature on the documents so he could obtain the home. The Sidall family attorney also accused Hassler of using a fake person named Donald Woodruff to sign as his power of attorney. The documents were notarized. KPRC 2 reached out to the notary for comment but we have not heard back.

Even though Hassler is named a suspect, he is not charged with murder. He is in jail on a weapons charge.

Those with any information about Siddall’s disappearance are asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500.