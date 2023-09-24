81º
Search continues for missing Liberty County woman, foul play suspected

T.J. Parker, Reporter

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – The search is continuing Sunday morning for Sheryl Siddall, who went missing in Liberty County.

The 57-year-old woman was last seen on Sept. 12. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputies have since arrested Donald Lee Hassler and are questioning him about her disappearance.

Texas Search and Rescue picked up the search in the Horseshoe Lake Estates neighborhood where she was last seen. Deputies said Siddall’s disappearance is mysterious, and they suspect foul play.

Liberty County investigators became suspicious and worried about Siddall when she was reported missing. They later went to her home to check on her, and that’s when they found Hassler.

“The deputy asked if he could check the house to see if she was in there. As the deputy walked into the kitchen area, he observed what appeared to be blood stains on the floor in the kitchen, some on the cabinet, and possibly a few on the ceiling,” said Capt. David Myers with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also found Hassler’s trailer on Siddall’s property with guns inside. He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The current focus of the search is around the boat belonging to Siddall and the water behind the home.

