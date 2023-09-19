Foul play suspected after possible blood stain found on floor in missing woman’s home; Man taken into custody

HOUSTON – A missing person’s report has lead to a possible murder investigation at a home in Liberty County, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was dispatched to a home around 11:30 a.m. for a missing person after the family of Sheryl Ann Siddall, 57, reported that they have not been able to contact or locate her since Sept. 12.

When the deputy arrived at Siddall’s home, he was greeted by Donald Lee Hassler, 52, who then gave permission for the deputy to search the home. As the deputy entered the kitchen, he found what is believed to be a blood stain on the plywood floor, according to the sheriff’s office. Suspecting that foul play may be involved, the deputy immediately backed out of the room and called for investigators.

When questioned, Hassler told investigators he was purchasing the home from Siddall and claimed that she told him she was leaving to visit her sister in Oklahoma. However, investigators said all of Siddall’s possessions, including her car and purse, were found inside the home. Her phone last pinged from a cellphone tower near her home.

Behind Siddall’s home, investigators said they found evidence suggesting that something was dragged into Horseshoe Lake, which borders Siddall’s backyard.

Texas Game Warden Jake Noxon searched the lake with a side-sonar mounted on his boat but was unable to find any additional evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday afternoon, investigators said they plan to return to the property to search it with cadaver dogs.

Hassler, who is on parole, was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of firearms.

He was booked into the Liberty County Jail Monday evening. He has not been charged with other crimes, but more charges may be pending.