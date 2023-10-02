VIDEO: Masked suspect steals $3,000 worth of cigarettes at northwest Houston convenience store

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for robbing a convenience store in northwest Houston last month.

On Sunday, Sept. 17 at around 3 a.m., a man entered a convenience store located in the 2000 block of W. 18th.

Police said the man approached the store clerk, demanded money, and then went into the back office and placed about $3,000 worth of cigarettes into a large bin. Once the suspect had the money and cigarettes, he fled the location toward a nearby apartment complex.

The suspect was wearing a black hat, gray hoodie, black pants, black/gray shoes, blue gloves, and a red mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

