FEMA, FCC plans nationwide alert test which will be sent to all cellphones, TVs at the same time in October

The first test of the national wireless emergency system by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is shown on a cellular phone in Detroit, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. About 225 million electrtonic devices across the United States received alerts from FEMA Wednesday afternoon. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

This is something you may want to remember to prevent a possible jumpscare.

According to FEMA, a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) is expected to take place this fall.

In coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the national test will be administered at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 4. It will consist of two portions that will test WEA and EAS capabilities.

The WEA portion of the test will be directed to all consumer cell phones, the FEMA website read. This will be the third nationwide test, but the second test for all cellular devices.

The messaging will be displayed in either English or Spanish, depending on the language settings of the phone. The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. This will be the seventh nationwide EAS test.

FEMA and the FCC are coordinating with EAS participants, wireless providers, emergency managers, and others to prepare for this national test to minimize confusion and to maximize the public safety value of the test.

“The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” the website read. “In case the Oct. 4 test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the backup testing date is Oct. 11.”