Texas sheriff’s deputy fired and arrested after leaving baby inside hot car for hours

Antonio Almaraz, 31, was arrested shortly after the 2-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital on Monday, authorities said. The infant remained in critical condition as of Tuesday.

Chantal Da Silva, NBC News

SAN ANTONIO – A sheriff’s deputy in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested and fired after leaving his 2-month-old baby in a hot car for about three hours on Monday, authorities said.

Antonio Almaraz, 31, was arrested shortly after the infant was rushed to the hospital, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said, according to WOAI, an NBC News affiliate based in San Antonio.

The 2-month-old was found unresponsive inside the vehicle just after 1 p.m. local time and was taken to the hospital, where they remained in critical condition as of Tuesday, according to WOAI. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The National Weather Service in San Antonio posted a forecast with temperatures as high as 94 degrees for Monday, saying “mainly dry and warm conditions” were expected to prevail in the days ahead.

Read the full report from NBC News.

