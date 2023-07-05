Child returning from leukemia treatment left alone inside hot vehicle in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas – A 35-year-old woman has been charged after a sick child was found alone inside of a hot vehicle in Humble on Monday, according to court documents.

Diana Linda Obiyo, of Kenya, was charged with endangering a child.

According to investigators, the child had just finished receiving treatment for leukemia when they were left inside the hot car for one hour while temperatures exceeded 95 degrees.

The exact age of the child was not known, but charging documents state he or she was under 15 years old.

Obiyo’s relationship to the child was also not known. She was booked into the Harris County Jail, and has since posted bond.