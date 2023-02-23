As thieves lurk in shadows, organization reminds drivers on dangers of leaving kids alone in vehicles

HOUSTON – Kids and Car Safety has documented at least 38 children nationwide who were left alone in a vehicle that was stolen in 2023, according to a release. In the Houston area, this year, there have been at least two incidents where a vehicle was stolen while children were inside.

This has prompted the organization to release tips to parents on how to avoid these traumatizing cases as car thieves lurk in the shadows.

READ: 3-year-old dropped off in neighborhood after being taken inside stolen car in SW Houston, police say

Thieves are known to watch for unattended vehicles with keys left inside. When these cars are stolen, most do not realize there was a child inside until after they have already taken off, according to the organization. It only takes a few seconds for someone to jump into your vehicle and be gone.

READ: Suspect steals vehicle with children inside, leaves them on side of road in SW Houston: HPD

Although in most cases, the victims typically survive, but these incidents are easily avoidable.

Here are the following tips for parents to avoid these cases:

1. Never leave a child of any age or pet alone in a vehicle, not even for a minute.

2. Use drive-thrus or curbside pickup so you don’t have to leave your vehicle.

3. If a business doesn’t offer curbside delivery, call upon arrival and ask them to bring your order to your car. Most people are more than happy to accommodate you when you tell them you have small children. It takes a village.

4. Keep car doors locked and keys on your person when pumping gas with children inside the vehicle.

For more information on the dangers children face when left alone in vehicles, click link to visit its website.