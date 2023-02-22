3-year-old dropped off in neighborhood after being taken inside stolen car in SW Houston, police say

A child has been safely returned after they were reportedly taken when a vehicle was stolen in southwest Houston Wednesday.

According to Houston police, the incident began on Fondren Road and the Southwest Freeway around 2:40 p.m.

HPD officers say a woman was giving a man a ride when she went into a store in the 11800 block of South Wilcrest.

When she came out of the store, she told police that the man, the 3-year-old girl, and the car had disappeared.

Moments later, the child was reportedly dropped off at 12200 Dover Street and found by residents in the area who called police.

The vehicle is a silver Dodge Challenger and has not been located.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.