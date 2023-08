An investigation is underway after a 4-month-old baby has died after being left inside a hot vehicle in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said a woman had an appointment at the Harris Center, located at 5901 Long Drive, and left the baby boy in the car.

The child was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed at this time as police continue to investigate.

