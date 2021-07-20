When should you take action to rescue a child or pet trapped inside a hot car?

It’s understandable to think at the moment, “What if help doesn’t get here on time?” Sgt. Woodard says, “We’re talking about a plethora of law enforcement agencies, especially in the Houston area. HPD, Harris County, DPS, constable agencies, you’ll have law enforcement attention immediately.”

Breaking someone’s car window should never be your first course of action. Truthfully, it should be your last. The reason being: if you don’t know what you’re doing, glass could cut the child’s face or eyes.

“First off, I tell people right off the bat, we have law guidance-- first you gotta call the police. That’s why we’re here. Because when you’re talking about breaking a car window, there’s a specific way you need to do that,” Sgt. Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

If you need to take action, you must let authorities know what you are going to do before taking action. It is highly important that you give an accurate description of what you are seeing that is compelling you to take immediate action. Is the child profusely sweating? Is the child incoherent? All of these details must be communicated to emergency responders on the phone, that way you could also get proper guidance before taking matters into your own hands.