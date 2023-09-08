AG Ken Paxton impeachment trial: Whistleblower Ryan Vassar to continue testimony on Day 4

Whistleblower witness Ryan Vassar, former deputy attorney general, left, wipes away tears as he testifies during day three of the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – The historic impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton is underway in the Texas Senate. He faces 16 articles of impeachment that accuse him of misusing the powers of the attorney general’s office to help his friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was under federal investigation.

Paxton pleaded not guilty to all impeachment articles on the trial’s first day, which started Tuesday. His defense attorneys have vowed to disprove the accusations and said they will present evidence showing they are based on assumptions, not facts.

The trial could last several weeks and is expected to hinge on Paxton’s relationship with Paul. It could also prominently feature details of Paxton’s alleged extramarital affair. The proceedings involve a massive cast of elected officials, high-profile lawyers, whistleblowers from within Paxton’s office and the attorney general’s former personal assistant.

Sept. 8, 2023 at 6:50 a.m.

Whistleblower Ryan Vassar, former Deputy Attorney General for Legal Counsel, is expected to resume his testimony Friday.

The Senate is expected to begin at 9 a.m., and cross-examination by Paxton’s attorney Mitch Little will continue.

(Below is an interactive graphic showing who’s who and how the courtroom is organized.)

