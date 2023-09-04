Top Houston attorneys head to Austin for Ken Paxton impeachment trial

(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017. A Republican-led investigative committee on Thursday, May 25, 2023, recommended impeaching Paxton, the states top lawyer. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

The impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton starts Tuesday at the Texas Capitol.

The trial will be the center of the Texas political universe and include four of Houston’s top attorneys: Dick DeGuerin, Rusty Hardin, Tony Buzbee, and Dan Cogdell.

