Inside Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial courtroom

Houston – The impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate is now underway.
The case is centered on Paxton’s extramarital affair and a series of crimes impeachment managers allege he committed to cover it up.
Catch up on ‘The Bench’ coverage of the impeachment trial
Paxton was impeached by the Texas House in late May in a vote that stunned many people because of the number of Republican lawmakers who supported ousting him.
RELATED: Top Houston attorneys head to Austin for Ken Paxton impeachment trial
There are 31 lawmakers acting as jurors in the converted courtroom. However, Angela Paxton, the AG’s wife, will not vote due to the conflict.
Below is an interactive graphic showing who’s who and how the courtroom is organized.
Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ anytime:
- Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
- Get the KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
- Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
- Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.