Inside Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial courtroom

Who's who in the impeachment trial of Ken Paxton

Houston – The impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate is now underway.

The case is centered on Paxton’s extramarital affair and a series of crimes impeachment managers allege he committed to cover it up.

Paxton was impeached by the Texas House in late May in a vote that stunned many people because of the number of Republican lawmakers who supported ousting him.

There are 31 lawmakers acting as jurors in the converted courtroom. However, Angela Paxton, the AG’s wife, will not vote due to the conflict.

Below is an interactive graphic showing who’s who and how the courtroom is organized.

