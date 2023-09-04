Impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton set to get underway Tuesday

The impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate is set to get underway Tuesday morning in Austin and with less than 48 hours to go, Paxton’s future for many is still undecided.

What is for certain, his impeachment trial will be massive, “In Texas political cases, this is the Super Bowl,” said Santosh Aravind, a former federal prosecutor out of the Southern District of New York and now an Austin-based criminal defense attorney specializing in white collar cases.

Paxton was impeached by the House in late May following a stunning vote. The vote was surprising considering the number of Republican members who voted to oust Paxton.

“It was the Republican vote that made it such a dramatic event, because these are his own party people voting and they voted overwhelmingly,” said Ed Emmett, KPRC 2′s Political Analyst and a former legislator in the Texas House of Representatives.

A bi-partisan House committee and investigators revealed to the state they believe Paxton was engaged in criminal wrongdoing. There were twenty Articles of Impeachment presented at the House hearing in May. Bribery revolving around several criminal acts including Disregard of Official Duty, Bribery and Conspiracy. All of it tied to two people Paxton knows well according to investigators, a close political donor and the AG’s mistress.

The bottom line for the House committee investigating Paxton, he used the power of the Attorney General’s office to his advantage and with that abused the public trust of Texans.

Beginning Tuesday, it will be up to the Senate whether or not to officially remove Paxton from office, “This is like a hurricane that is coming ashore. The storm has formed. It’s a Category 5 storm and it’s hitting the shore.”

No doubt this is a political storm like no other Austin has seen in terms of interest as well as media coverage. KPRC 2 Investigates will be in Austin with live reports beginning on Monday as well as coverage on KPRC 2+ with The Bench starting Tuesday at 8 A.M.