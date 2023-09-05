‘Excited to build a culture of excellence’: Former Jack Yates High School student becomes the principal

HOUSTON – Many students are now in their second week of school. They are getting used to brand new teachers and principals and, in some cases, a new way of learning. That is the case at many Houston Independent School District campuses.

Students at Jack Yates High School have a new principal and a new curriculum. Principal Stephanie Square hopes her connection to the school will make the transition smoother for them.

Square replaces the former Jack Yates principal, Tiffany Guillory. In July, KPRC 2 reported that Guillory was among several principals removed from their positions and reassigned to different roles in HISD by Superintendent Mike Miles.

Principal Square is starting her 17th year in education with the Lions. Square’s school spirit was hard to miss with her nails painted in the school colors, crimson and gold, and her high school varsity jacket hanging on the back of her office chair.

“I have a lot of ties and connections to Jack Yates High School,” said Square.

Square is a successful 2002 graduate of Yates. She returned to secure her first teaching job at her alma mater and earned the “Teacher of the Year” in 2011. She then moved to other HISD campuses where she served as a teacher specialist, assistant principal, and principal before returning to Yates High. She said the campus of about 929 students is excited to have her back.

“I was meeting some of the students. A lot of them were excited to tell me about the connections that currently exist. ‘You graduated with my mom’ and ‘You taught my older cousin.’ It’s just starting with so many positive connections,” said Square.

According to data from the Texas Education Agency, Yates High has struggled academically. This school year the campus voluntarily aligned with state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles’ New Education System. Miles said the system will dramatically improve student outcomes at the 85 schools where it’s been implemented.

Mrs. Square didn’t talk NES with KPRC 2, but she did mention a few obstacles she might face in the coming months.

“Some of the biggest challenges that I foresee are going to be just meeting the needs of the community, organizing the support. I’m very fortunate that there is a ton of support, so just logistically planning all of that support in a way that I take full advantage of it. I don’t want the students to miss out on any opportunities,” said Square.

There’s lots of hard work ahead, but Square said she’s ready to help students at Jack Yates thrive.

“I am excited to build a culture of excellence to tell the students that everything that we do, we do to win,” said Square.

Before returning to Yates, Square served as principal at East Early College High School in Houston’s Second Ward for six years. East Early College High School currently has an A rating with the Texas Education Agency.

