‘She’s a great leader’: Jack Yates High School principal among those reassigned to different positions within HISD

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles announced on Wednesday that several principals within the district have been reassigned.

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles announced on Wednesday that multiple principals within the district have been reassigned to other roles.

Among those principals was Tiffany Guillory of Jack Yates High School, who was the center of controversy after being let go due to a “personal matter” in December. Community members and students protested for her reinstatement. A month later, she was officially reinstated during a board meeting.

Parents and alumni responded to the changes.

“I’m a proud Jack Yates alum,” Carl Davis told KPRC 2′s Candace Burns. “What happened to Ms. Guillory last year was unfair. We felt that us as alumni had been working with her, pulling together partnerships and programs so that we could bring tools to those kids to improve their education and HISD was aware of that, and then all of a sudden, they removed her, and we felt that was not fair.”

Davis said that other alumni, parents, and students voiced their concerns to HISD.

“I feel that with this new superintendent, he came in with a heavy hand, but I thought he was going to be fair, and he is not fair at all with Yates High School,” Davis said. “At least give the principal an opportunity to prove herself under your administration, and we are willing to work with her to make that happen, to improve the quality of life for those kids.”

Davis said some of the community members haven’t given up despite the announcement.

“We will rally around her again. It’s not over ‘til the fat lady sings and she hasn’t sung yet,” Davis said.

Lamar Smith, who has a sophomore at Yates, said he is also disappointed by the decision.

“To be honest, she’s a great leader, a great principal,” Smith said. “The kids are going through a lot trying to get their education and that’s what she’s here for.”

Davis said the decision has left a “wound” for students.

“Our kids are suffering already,” he said. “When they go to Jack Yates High School, it’s their safe haven and Ms. Guillory gives them hope.”

The district’s human resources department plans to “collaborate” with the principals to “identify alternative positions or departments that align with their skills and experience.”

RELATED CONTENT: